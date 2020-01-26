LePage, Armand E. COHOES Armand E. LePage, 86, of 4th St., died suddenly Friday, January 24, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born and educated in Cohoes, Armand was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Armand and Elieda Roberts LePage. Armand worked for many years as a custodian for St. Marie's Parish and School. He went on to work as a supervisor for N.Y.S. DOT in Colonie until his retirement. After retiring, he worked at Marra's Pharmacy in Cohoes in many capacities for many years. He was a volunteer and active member of Cohoes Waterford Elks Lodge 1317 where he belonged to the dart and bocce league and participated in many events and fundraisers. He also loved to go camping in his free time. Armand is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Alice Trahan LePage; by his children, Ann Marie LePage (Larry) of Santa Rosa, Calif., David LePage (Diane) of Schaghticoke, Paul LePage (Eileen) of Four Oaks, N.C., Susan Borden (Daniel) of Waterford and Allison Ferris (Shane) of Oakland, Calif.; by his grandchildren, Kyle and Korey LePage, Paige and Eve Borden, Paul, Patrick, Tara and John LePage, Jacob and Gabriel Ferris; as well as by his great -grandchildren, Carter Levi LePage and Lola Olivia LePage. He was predeceased by his sister, Therese Demers. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Rubin Dialysis Center, 21 Crossing Blvd., Clifton Park, NY 12065. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020