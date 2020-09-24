Marion, Armand Jr. HALFMOON Armand Marion Jr., 88, formerly of Woodin Road, died on Friday, September 18, 2020, at The Eddy in Troy after a brief illness. He was born in Cohoes on August 20, 1932, and was the son of the late Armand and Pearl Lallman Marion. He was a graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy. Armand was a proud U.S. Navy veteran serving honorably during the Korean War and retired from Mohawk Paper Co. in Cohoes after many loyal years. He was a member of Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park and a member of the F&A Masons. He and his wife Marlene D. Marion, who died on April 1, 2014, loved to travel, especially to Bermuda. Armand was an avid photographer and enjoyed walking. He loved meeting friends at the YMCA and local diner. He was the dear brother of Eleanor Bellerose, Lorraine Thomas, Catherine Murtagh and the late Pearl Jolicoeur and Dorothy Moore; uncle of Randal Breski and Shelley Carr; also survived by many other nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. You are invited to attend graveside services on Thursday, October 1, at 11 a.m. in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Those attending are requested to meet at the entrance at 10:45 a.m. Social distancing and facial coverings will be adhered to. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church, 971 Rte. 146 Clifton Park, NY, 12065 or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com