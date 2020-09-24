1/
Armand Marion Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Armand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion, Armand Jr. HALFMOON Armand Marion Jr., 88, formerly of Woodin Road, died on Friday, September 18, 2020, at The Eddy in Troy after a brief illness. He was born in Cohoes on August 20, 1932, and was the son of the late Armand and Pearl Lallman Marion. He was a graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy. Armand was a proud U.S. Navy veteran serving honorably during the Korean War and retired from Mohawk Paper Co. in Cohoes after many loyal years. He was a member of Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park and a member of the F&A Masons. He and his wife Marlene D. Marion, who died on April 1, 2014, loved to travel, especially to Bermuda. Armand was an avid photographer and enjoyed walking. He loved meeting friends at the YMCA and local diner. He was the dear brother of Eleanor Bellerose, Lorraine Thomas, Catherine Murtagh and the late Pearl Jolicoeur and Dorothy Moore; uncle of Randal Breski and Shelley Carr; also survived by many other nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. You are invited to attend graveside services on Thursday, October 1, at 11 a.m. in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Those attending are requested to meet at the entrance at 10:45 a.m. Social distancing and facial coverings will be adhered to. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church, 971 Rte. 146 Clifton Park, NY, 12065 or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
We will miss you, Uncle Armand. So many great memories and trips to the local diner. Visits and reminiscing about your times in the Navy. You will always be a special person in my life and a good mentor. Love you always.
Shelley Carr
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved