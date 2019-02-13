Arnold Harres

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Barbara, sorry to hear about Arnie. He was a good guy."
    - Jim Wittmann
  • "Barbara sorry to read this. I know he must have been a..."

Harres, Arnold SCHENECTADY Arnold Harres, 77, passed away on February 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara A. Harres. He is also survived by his children, Laressa Saleh, Vivvy Williams, Rachael Harres and Hason Harres (Adrienne), and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park.

logo
Funeral Home
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.