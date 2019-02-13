Harres, Arnold SCHENECTADY Arnold Harres, 77, passed away on February 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara A. Harres. He is also survived by his children, Laressa Saleh, Vivvy Williams, Rachael Harres and Hason Harres (Adrienne), and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2019