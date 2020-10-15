Cohen, Arnold J. SELKIRK Arnold J. Cohen, 83, passed away at home on Monday, October 12, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Albany on February 7, 1937, he was the son of the late Abraham and Florence Cohen. Arnold honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He was retired from the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance and following retirement worked as a courier. Arnold was an avid Yankees and Giants fan. He was a member of the Bethlehem Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Sanford and Howard Cohen. He is survived by his wife, Beverly A. Cohen; sister, Karen (Al) Proctor; brother, Raymond (Sharon) Cohen; and sister-in-law, Mary Agnes Cohen. Services are private at the convenience of the family. applebeefuneralhome.com