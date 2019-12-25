DeLuca, Arthur A. COLONIE Arthur A. DeLuca, 97, died on December 20, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1922, son of the late Michael E. and Helen (Fitzpatrick) deLuca in Troy. Arthur was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving as a medic in World War II. He attended college at RPI and worked for UpJohn as a pharmaceutical sales representative and later retired from Albany Medical Center where he was the assistant director of Post Graduate Medicine for the Albany Medical College. Arthur was an avid ham radio operator "W2 GPC". He served as the former president of the Albany Radio Association. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and his daily jigsaw puzzles with his favorite black velvet cocktails. He was also a licensed airplane pilot and a talented skeet shooter. Art was predeceased by his beloved wife of 38 years Norma Dunn DeLuca; his second wife, Dorothy D. DeSorrento; his brother, Dr. Paul M. DeLuca; sister, Lisa Knoop; and children, Michael DeLuca and Dale A. Riegel. He is survived by his children, Lisa D. Tedesco (the late John L.), Sandra McGowan, Nina Furman (Jerry), Arthur A. DeLuca, Barbara T. DeLuca; grandchildren, Tara Riggs (Tom), Aimee Geraci (Mike), Mia DeMaranville (Shaun), Amanda Tedesco, Tony Tedesco (Marcella), Jude Kaiser (Amy), Matthew Kaiser; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Mira, Michael, Sophia, Zoe, Navarra, Vienna, Dakota, Aria, Livie, Adrianna, Morgan, Ryan, Maria; his cat, Sebastian; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St, Albany. Calling hours will be on Friday, December 27, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany. Interment will follow Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 25, 2019