Smith, Arthur C. LATHAM Arthur C. Smith, 69 of Latham, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home. Born in Hudson on August 28, 1949, he was the son of the late Arthur V. and Marietta Iva (Kunath) Smith. Arthur was a truck driver for Freihofer Baking Company in Albany for many years and also The Fort Orange Paper Company in Castleton. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed boating and riding his Harley Davidson. He is survived by his wife Susan Castle-Smith; children, Jeffrey Keith (Brooke) of Glenville, Daniel Smith of Averill Park, Andrea Castle-Baecker (Luke) of Lancaster, N.Y., Jessica Smith of Glenville, and Sean Smith of Averill Park; a brother Paul H. Smith (Hope) of New Lebanon; grandchildren, Ayden, Ansley, Calan, Jacob, Shealeigh, Avery, and Mariah; and several nephews. Although distanced by life's circumstances, Art is survived by several other children and grandchildren who were greatly loved. Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family at the North Chatham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the East Coast Riders, P.O. Box 41, Valatie, NY, 12184. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 24, 2019