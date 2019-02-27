Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Charlebois Jr.. View Sign

Charlebois, Arthur Jr. WATERVLIET Arthur Charlebois Jr. passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Daughter's of Sarah Nursing Home. He was born in Albany on November 16, 1943, to the late Arthur and Esther Fredrick Charlebois. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Lansing) Charlebois. Predeceased by his sister Rosemary Renaud; brother Albert Charlebois Sr. and baby brother Wayne David Charlebois. He is survived by his brother Donald (Jeanne) Charlebois Sr.; sisters, Barbra (Leroy) Langdon, Marion (Raymond) Peasley, and Karen (Herbert) Miller; sister-in-law Diane Charlebois; and brother-in-law Elwyn Renaud; also, many nieces and nephews, and cousins. Art had a successful career at the Daughter's of Sarah Nursing Home for 19 years. Art was an expert at old movies, including the year and cast, and their remakes. He was a nightly Jeopardy viewer and enjoyed daily crossword puzzles. Art had a kind heart and opened his home to family and friends and those in need. He kept his trust in God. I Peter 1:8-9 "whom having not seen you love, though now you do not see Him, yet believing you rejoice with inexpressible and full of glory, receiving the end of your faith - the salvation of your souls." Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, 481 Rte. 9W, Glenmont on May 4, at 12 p.m. followed by a memorial service held at Mt. Moriah Ministries, located at 262 Rte. 9W, Glenmont from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the .



Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.