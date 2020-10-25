1/1
Arthur E. Farrell
Farrell, Arthur E. SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. Arthur E. Farrell, 93 of South Whitehall Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Nancy J. (Sherman) Farrell. Born in Troy, Arthur was a son of the late Edward A. and Mary E. (Madigan) Farrell. He grew up in Troy, attending St. Augustine's in Lansingburgh, and CCHS in Troy. He served in the Army in World War II and graduated from R.P.I. He lived in Buffalo, Aurora, Colo. and for the last 46 years, in Allentown, Pa. where he had a long career at Air Products as a professional engineer and plant manager. He enjoyed barbershop singing and volunteered for the Parkland Community Library. He is survived by his daughter, Amy K. Farrell of Portland, Ore.; brother, Gerald (Mary) Farrell of Carmichael, Calif.; sister Margaret A. Farrell of Delmar; brother-in-law Thomas Anderson of Milwaukee, Wis.; and twenty-one nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Eileen and Kathryn. Services will be determined at a later date. Trexler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Art's memory may be made to the Parkland Community Library, 4422 Walbert Ave, Allentown, PA, 18104 or the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
