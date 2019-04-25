Arthur E. "Art" Meachem

Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
Obituary
Meachem, Arthur E. "Art" TROY Arthur E. "Art" Meachem, 81 of Marshland Court, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital following a period of declining health. Born on September 11, 1937, in Schenectady, he was the son of Carl and Dorothy (Nickel) Meachem. Art grew up in Colonie and was a graduate of South Colonie High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged. Retiring after more than 25 years of service, Art was employed as a clerk for the New York State Legislative Library. Art was predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy Lesson and Marion Zink; brothers, Carl and Paul Meachem; and best friend Thomas Brown. Survivors include a niece Michele "Shelly" Zink; and many more nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Cannon Funeral Home, LLC., 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at www.mohawkhumane.org or the . Online guestbook at www.cannonfuneral.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 25, 2019
