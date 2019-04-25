Meachem, Arthur E. "Art" TROY Arthur E. "Art" Meachem, 81 of Marshland Court, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital following a period of declining health. Born on September 11, 1937, in Schenectady, he was the son of Carl and Dorothy (Nickel) Meachem. Art grew up in Colonie and was a graduate of South Colonie High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged. Retiring after more than 25 years of service, Art was employed as a clerk for the New York State Legislative Library. Art was predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy Lesson and Marion Zink; brothers, Carl and Paul Meachem; and best friend Thomas Brown. Survivors include a niece Michele "Shelly" Zink; and many more nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Cannon Funeral Home, LLC., 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at www.mohawkhumane.org or the . Online guestbook at www.cannonfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 25, 2019