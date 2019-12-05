Paulsen, Arthur E. TROY Arthur E. Paulsen, 67, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019, following an all-too-swift battle with cancer. He was the son of Frederick and Margaret Paulsen. Whatever you called him - dad, brother, Artie, Blue, Crazy Uncle Artie the One Man Party - know that he loved you so. A lifelong boilerman, he owned Paulsen Boiler & Mechanical and helped countless customers stay warm over the years. He was also an avid blues lover, and hosted many Bluesfests over the years. Left behind to cherish his memory are his love, Tracey Leibach; and his adoring son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Rana. The absolute lights of Papa's life were his beautiful grandchildren, Trevor, Garrett, and McKenna. He is survived by his brothers and their wives, Fred and Jan; Joe and Bette; Jerry and Mary; and Don, as well as countless loving nieces and nephews and more. His lifelong friends, Pete and Gus, as well as the members of OMGW will miss his good nature and wit. His "best friends," Jack and Simon are lost without him. He is also survived by son Ryan. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 8, from 1-3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Street Soldiers II of Troy (find them on Facebook). To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019