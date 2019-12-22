Mayo, Arthur Eugene Jr. CATSKILL On Monday, December 16, 2019, after a valiant fight against insurmountable health issues, Arthur Eugene Mayo Jr. was called home to be with the Lord. Arthur was born in Albany on September 16, 1953, to the late Arthur E. Mayo Sr. and Eula N. Mayo. Arthur was the fourth born of eight children. Even though his rank was number four, he was affectionally known as the family's Big Brother. Gentle, kind, generous to a fault, he loved his family and we loved him. He leaves to cherish his memory his four children, Arthur E. Mayo III (Stephanie), Arthur E. Mayo IV, Ashley M. Mayo (Walter) and Gregory Mayo; 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; six siblings, Herman Woods, Claudette Blackman, Betty J. Barnette, William R. Barnette, Samuel F. Ford, and Mark A. Ford (Desiree). Predeceased by his parents; son Jason E. Mayo; brother David B. Mayo; sister Patricia A. Hughes; and best friend Linda Watkins. Arthur, aka "Uncle" cherished his living legacy which also included a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; childhood friend and brother Wilson L. Walker; and his three very special ladies and friends, Brenda Mayo, Vaseah McMichael and Madeline Greene. He fought a good fight and although our hearts are broken, we know that you deserve to rest. We love you. A memorial service will be scheduled for spring 2020 at the convenience of the family. Final arrangements entrusted to the Richards Funeral Home of Cairo, N.Y.



