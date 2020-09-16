Walker, Arthur Eugene Jr. LATHAM Arthur Eugene Walker Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020, at his residence. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Arthur and Theodora (Hayes) Walker Sr. Art was a graduate of Milne High School in Albany, class of 1948. He would go on to earn his master's degree in education from Colgate University and would later obtain his administration certificate. After college, Art joined the United States Army and served in Germany during the Korean War. After returning from the war, Art was employed as a physical education teacher in the North Colonie School District and would later serve as principal of Shaker High School from 1970 until 1991. Art was not only a beloved teacher and principal at Shaker but was also a legendary football, basketball and baseball coach. After his retirement from coaching and teaching, Shaker High School named their football field, The Arthur E. Walker Football Field, in honor of Art's more than 35 years of service as coach, teacher and administrator. Art is survived by his children, Jamie (John Cuadrado) Walker and Drew (Maria) Walker, Michael (Lynn) Goyer, Joseph Goyer, Scott (Beth) Goyer and Timothy Goyer; his grandchildren, Ryan A. Walker, Megan J. Walker, Michael (Dana) Goyer Jr., Christopher (Amanda) Goyer, Shawn Goyer, Nicholas Goyer, Taylor Goyer, Ryan (Eric) Schattl-Wineinger, Brittany (Luke) Scarchilli and Garrett Wineinberger. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Eloise) Walker; his brother-in-law, Mark Powley, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Art was predeceased by his first wife, Jasmine Havron Walker in 1985 and his second wife Agnes M. Walker in 2020. He was also predeceased by his beloved son, Timothy James "T.J." Walker; and his sister, Lorraine Powley. Friends are invited to visit with the Walker family on Thursday, September 17, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Masks will be required for entry and social distancing will be practiced at all times. A private funeral service for Art will be celebrated by the Reverend Steven Smith on Friday, September 18, at 9 a.m. in the Newtonville United Methodist Church and will be broadcast live via The Parker Bros. Memorial Facebook page due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors. Those wishing to remember Art in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit BowenAndParkerBros.com