Green, Arthur F. COLONIE Arthur F. Green, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Arthur was the son of the late Arthur and Mary Green of Albany. Arthur was the devoted husband to the late Lois D. Green. They were married 62 years. Arthur was employed as a heating and ventilation engineer for the state of New York for 38 years before his retirement in 1987. He enjoyed skiing, golfing and camping in his younger years. He was a member of St. Clare's Church and also a past member of Colonie Village Volunteer Fire Dept. and Georgie Boy camping club. He was an avid N.Y. Giants fan and enjoyed a weekly pool match with his neighborhood friends. Arthur was a World War II veteran serving in the Army Air Corps as a B-17 ball turret gunner until his capture after being shot down on his 29th mission over Germany. He remained a POW until his release at the end of the war. Arthur is survived by his children, Edward (Maureen) Green, Jeffrey (Anita) Green, and Patricia (Rick) Amsler; his seven grandchildren, Shanon, Matthew, Melissa, Jeff, Ryan, Michelle, and Michael; his great-grandchildren, Jordan, Braeden, Padraig, and Ella; and his nieces, Pamela and Stephanie. Arthur was predeceased by his wife, Lois; his brother, Edward B. (Anne) Green; and his nephew, Shawn (Debbie) Green. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave, Albany on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 9 a.m. Interment to follow in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 29, 2019