Tucker, Arthur Franklin NEW HAVEN, Conn. Arthur Franklin Tucker, a loving brother, father, and grandfather, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, in New Haven. Arthur was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Louise Tucker of Troy. He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved companion of 30 years Kim Latimer; his sister Sharon Chaires of Schenectady; his brothers, Terry Tucker of Troy, Charles Tucker (Anna) of Spartanburg, S.C., and Richard Westley of Schenectady; his daughter Daria Davis of Cartersville, Ga.; sons, Arthur D. Tucker of New Haven, and Malik Nichols (Nakeysha) of Hamden, Conn.; grandchildren, Jacksyn Tucker of New Haven, Amani Richardson of Brooklyn, Jaquay Black and Tarik Black of Hamden; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Fifth Avenue AME Zion Church in Troy at 12 p.m. on July 27.



