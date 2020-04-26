Friedman, Arthur VERO BEACH, Fla. Arthur Friedman, 92, died April 18, 2020, in Vero Beach, Florida. Arthur was born on February 20, 1928 in the Bronx to Nathan and Bernice Sunshine Friedman. He proved to have a gift for learning languages as he went to first grade not speaking English, but became an interpreter for his parents. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School. Arthur served with the United States Army Air Corps as an airplane mechanic at the end of World War II, and was stationed in Nagasaki, Japan. After military service, Arthur went to the University of New Mexico where he majored in history and physical education, and was a pitcher for UNM's baseball team. He graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He got his first teaching job as an elementary physical education teacher at Mesita Elementary School in El Paso, Texas, and became the school's assistant principal his second year of teaching. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Education from Texas Western College (now U.T.E.P.), and was promoted to Supervisor of Physical Education for El Paso Public Schools where he remained for many years. One of his proudest accomplishments was being elected as state president of the Texas Association for Health, Physical Education, and Recreation. He later worked for Lifetime Sports in Washington, D.C., and as supervisor of Physical Education for Fort Worth Public Schools. After retiring from the teaching profession, Arthur served as an assistant to Sheldon Silver, New York State Assembly Speaker. Arthur retired to Florida where he loved the warm weather and beaches; and the Adirondacks where he enjoyed the mountains, lakes, and fresh air. He spent his retirement years with the love of his life, Susan Murante. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Bernice Friedman; and his son, Bill Friedman. He is survived by his brother, George Friedman (Vivian) of New York; his son, Larry Friedman (Lori) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his daughter, Carol Hampton (Steve) of San Angelo, Texas; 10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a small family burial held in the National Cemetery at Fort Bliss, Texas.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020