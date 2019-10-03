|
|
Doucette, Arthur G. "Holmes" CLIFTON PARK Arthur G. "Holmes" Doucette, 68, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by the love and devotion of his family. Art, known lovingly as "Holmes," was born in Brooklyn and was a 1969 graduate of Linton High School. Art was self-employed as a notary signing agent. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed his camp in the Adirondacks on Sacandaga Lake. Above all, Art treasured his family and the love they shared. He was an amazing man who you could always count on doing what was right and honorable. He is survived by his beloved wife Carol Hilton, whom he married on May 8, 1971; loving children, David (Tammy) Doucette, Michelle (Tadge) McWilliams and Christopher (Rachel) Doucette; amazing grandchildren, Amanda, Madison and Isabella; his four-legged buddies, Willow and Watson; many loving in-laws and friends. Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union St., Schenectady with Father Richard A. Carlino officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at www.mohawkhumane.org
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2019