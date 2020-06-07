Arthur G. Stowell
1923 - 2020
Stowell, Arthur G. INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. Arthur G. Stowell, 97, peacefully passed on May 20, 2020, at Rosegate Village in Indianapolis. He was born on April 2, 1923, on Stowell Farm in South Schroon, N.Y., to Orville and Irene Stowell. Arthur served proudly in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He went on to work in the printing industry for many years. He also was a strong Christian and active for many years in his church. Arthur was married in May, 1943 to the late Harriet Cushing and is survived by their four children, Leonard (Dian) Stowell of Las Vegas, Marsha (John) Swan of Hastings, Neb., Donna King of Bremerton, Wash., and David Stowell of Indianapolis; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his sister-in-law Delores Stowell. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his siblings, Gene, Irwin (Alice), and Doris. There will be no services, due to COVID-19. Arthur will be interred in Elmwood Cemetery, West Sand Lake.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.
