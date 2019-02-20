Merims, Arthur Gabriel NISKAYUNA Arthur Gabriel Merims, 83 of Niskayuna, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at home, with the help of Hospice, after a brief illness. Born in New York City on August 14, 1935, he was the son of Samuel and Beatrice Merims. Arthur was a graduate of Bronx Science High School, and Syracuse University. He was the supervising chemist for the Office of General Services Testing Laboratory in Albany, retiring in 1992. He grew up in the shadow of Yankee Stadium, and was a devoted N.Y. Yankees fan. He enjoyed playing racquetball, and collecting stamps, coins and special issue medals. Arthur was president of Menorah Village Chapter of B'nai B'rith, president of the Schenectady Chapter of B'nai B'rith, and of the B'nai Brith Housing Development Board. An active member of Congregation Agudat Achim, he also served as president of the Men's Club. He was also a volunteer at the SCIM Food Pantry, and at the Whitney Book Store. Arthur is survived by Anita Merims, his wife of 56 years; sons, Harrison (Jennifer) and Alex; and his grandson Neil Merims; as well as his brother Daniel Merims; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held in the Congregation Agudat Achim, 2117 Union St., Niskayuna on Wednesday, February 20, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Agudat Achim Cemetery, Rotterdam. The family will observe the period of mourning in the Congregation Agudat Achim on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. Additional shiva services will be at home as announced. Contributions in Arthur's memory may be made to the Congregation Agudat Achim, the SCIM Food Pantry or Friends of the Schenectady Library. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
