Hakimian, Arthur ALBANY Arthur Hakimian, 64, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Arthur was a lifelong Albany resident. He graduated from Albany High School. He worked at many places including the Roxy United Cleaners and Times Union in the Transportation and Maintenance Departments, where he served as assistant manager in the Transportation Department. Arthur had a big heart and would try to help anyone. He loved his two dogs, Angel and Scooby. He was predeceased by his parents George and Elizabeth (Stephens) Hakimian. Arthur is survived by his brother George; sisters, Rebecca Hakimian, and Anne H. Allen (Larry). Services will be held privately and a private burial will be held in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Those wishing to remember Arthur Hakimian in a special way may send contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Hakimian.
Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors
208 N Allen St
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 463-1566
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019