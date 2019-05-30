|
Hamilton, Arthur NEW SCOTLAND Arthur Charles Hamilton passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2019. He was born on July 21, 1925, in Great Bend, Pa., but was raised in Binghamton. He entered the U.S. Navy on October 6, 1943, and was honorably discharged in March 1946, serving in the D-Day invasion of Normandy aboard Landing Ship Tank (LST) 980. Art is survived by his cherished wife of 72 years, Betty Weyant Hamilton; eight children, Bill, Jeanne, Sue, Jim, Karen, Rose, Nancy, and Ed; fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; his sister Cora Krupp; brother-in-law Court Birchard; and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and an abundance friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 7, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, June 8, from 12-1 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Please visit fredendallfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 30, 2019