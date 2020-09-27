1/1
Arthur J. Dunn
1925 - 2020
Dunn, Arthur J. COLONIE Arthur James Dunn, 95 of Colonie, passed peacefully on September 25, 2020, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born on March 11, 1925, Art was the son of Minnie and James Dunn. He attended Christian Brothers Academy where he played football; served during World War II in the Navy Armed Guard, and graduated Siena College in 1950. He was married to Anne Marie Lennon from 1950 until her death in 1994. He worked for Mobil Oil at the Port of Albany and then for the state of New York at the departments of Labor, Parks and Recreation, and Taxation and Finance. Art married Ann Marie Purstell Connors in 1999. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Steven and Timothy (Susanne); three granddaughters, Caitlin, Cara (Dave) Tiberi, and Alexa; and a great-grandson, Henry Tiberi. He also has five stepchildren, William (Fran) Connors, Kathleen Rubin, Lisa Hughes, Daniel (Mindy) Connors, and Timothy (Amy) Connors; 14 step-grandchildren, and 10 step-great-grandchildren. Art was an avid bowler and was a TV Tournament Time champion in 1977. He also was an avid golfer starting with his teenage days as a caddy and caddy master at Wolfert's Roost and then as a member of the country club from 1999 to 2016. He enjoyed his family, dancing, playing cards, traveling, and spending winters at his Florida home with his wife. The family extends its gratitude to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their loving care of Art during his final days. Relatives and friends may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m. with Reverend Warren DeLollo officiating. Interment of ashes will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Albany City Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202, Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 or Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
