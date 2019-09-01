Henahan, Arthur J. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Arthur J. Henahan, 92, died peacefully at his home in Charlottesville, Va. on August 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Art will be remembered for his wit, charm and love of good banter; his passion for sailing and Irish whiskey; and especially for his lifelong faith and love of family. Art was born on April 15, 1927, in Nutley, N.J., the only child of Arthur and Margaret (Mullany) Henahan. A World War II veteran, he served in France and following discharge attended Syracuse University. He met his future wife, Ruth Lynch, at IBM; they married in 1963 and raised their four children in Delmar. Art became a financial planner and worked with the First Albany Corporation until his retirement in 1990. Upon retirement, he served as a volunteer driver for Bethlehem Senior Services. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth Lynch Henahan; his children, J. (Natasha) Henahan, John (Lisa) Henahan, Kathleen Henahan, and Pat Henahan; and his five grandchildren. For more information, visit everloved.com/life-of/arthur-henahan/
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 1, 2019