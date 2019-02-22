Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur J. Picard. View Sign

Picard, Arthur J. SLINGERLANDS Arthur J. Picard, 77, entered eternal life February 20, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Mary R. Koryn Picard. Art was a graduate of Hudson Valley Community College and Cardinal McCloskey High School. He retired from Albany Memorial Hospital as executive chef after more than 44 years of service. Art enjoyed classic cars, fishing and spending time with his cherished family. He was the beloved husband for 55 years of Joanne E. Tucker Picard; loving father of Jacqueline E. Palladino (Al) and Arthur W. Picard (Erin Lasky); cherished grandfather of Jillian Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Alexandra Picard and Matthew Picard; dear brother of Lorraine Abbatantuono (Pat), Joan Driggs (Paul), Janice House (Stanley) and the late Charles L. Picard (Patricia); many nieces, nephews and friends survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Arthur's family on Sunday, February 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Monday, February 25, at 9:45 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville at 10:30 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Arthur J. Picard in a special way may send a contribution to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY, 10163-4777. To leave a message for the family, please visit











208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.