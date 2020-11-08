Derico, Arthur L. WATERVLIET Arthur Louis Derico, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 6, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born in Watervliet on January 7, 1927, the son of the late Santo and Domenica Natarelli Derico. As a young boy during the Depression, he delivered groceries throughout the area for Georgi. At the age of 12, he took trumpet lessons in Troy and his love and passion of big band music never ceased. He later played in big bands in New York City and also played the trumpet in the Colonie Town Band. At the age of 17 in 1944, he proudly volunteered for the U.S. Marine Corps and served in China awaiting the invasion of Japan. He guarded the palace of Chiang Kai-shek before the end of World War II. Upon returning home, he worked at the Ford Motor Company in Green Island for over 30 years before retiring. He later came out of retirement to work for 20 years in the N.Y.S. Senate Document Room under his friend, Frank Romeo. He was known as the "Pin Man" wearing various pins of the legislators from their election campaigns back home. Art and his late wife Esther loved to dance and they would travel around the Capital District following local big bands. He was a proud Ford Mustang owner and often could be found in his garage on Sunday's playing his favorite big band music with a little Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin and Benny Goodman mixed in to the delight of his Boght Road neighbors. He proudly displaying the U.S. Marine Corps and American and Italian flags outside his home. Art also acted as a host for the Harry James Orchestra when they visited Albany and was proud to say he met Jack Dempsey on his honeymoon in Montreal, Canada. The family would like to thank the Capital District Comfort Care, especially the owner, Deana Viscanti and her wonderful aides, David Sonkwizera, Jay Dixon and Rachael Delguidice who allowed Art to stay in the comfort of his home. He was the beloved husband of 67 years of Esther Theresa Piazza Derico formerly of Albany; devoted father of Diane S. Derico of Latham and Arthur J. (Sharon) Derico of Rochester Hills, Mich.; proud grandfather of Stephen J. (Veesta) Derico and Benjamin A. Derico (Melis Sonmez) both of San Francisco, Calif., Erica M. Derico (Lucas Wendt) of Chicago, Ill. and Claudia Derico, R.N. of New York City; brother of the late Anthony, Albert, John and Samuel Derico, Philomena Chiappone and Nicoletta Romanelli. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be Wednesday (Veteran's Day) at 9:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Donald L. Rutherford, Pastor. (The mass will be shown on Facebook Live on the Parker Bros. Memorial Facebook site starting at 10 a.m. for COVID-19 precautions). Entombment will follow in St. Agnes Mausoleum, Menands where U.S. Marine Corps honors will be accorded. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to U.S. Marines Capital Region Toys for Tots, PO Box 407, Clifton Park, NY 12065 or to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
