Cramer, Arthur Leo FORT MYERS, Fla. Arthur Leo Cramer passed peacefully, entering into eternal life on the evening of February 2, 2019, just four days before, having joyfully celebrated his 95th birthday with friends and family in Fort Myers. Art married the love of his life, Catherine "Kay" Busch on September 20, 1947, and they spent 60 happy years together before Kay's death in 2008. Arthur was born in Albany on January 28, 1924, a cold Monday night with temperatures hovering around zero degrees. His parents, the late Anna (Beirne) Cramer and Arthur Leo Cramer, raised their son in and around the city of Albany. Arthur leaves to cherish his memory his son Michael and daughter-in-law Donna Cramer and daughter Michele (Miles) McDowell. Art was also the beloved grandfather of Nicole Clark, Tiffany Clark and LaTricia Chapman; as well as great- grandfather of Pierijon, Lahvijon, YaMaji and Rajier. Arthur proudly served his country in the 3246th Signal Based Maintenance Outfit as a corporal in the United States Army between the years of 1942-1946. During his service, he traveled to Northern Ireland, England, France and Germany. In his later years, Art wrote a memoir of his wartime experiences. Arthur graduated from Christian Brothers Academy, class of 1941, as well as from Saint Bernardine of Siena College (now known as Siena College), class of 1953, and the Graduate School of Public Affairs - State University of New York, class of 1965. After World War II ended, Art returned home to Albany, married Kay, and attended college and graduate school while working for New York State in several capacities. He retired his state service in 1979 after 35 years, with 17 of those years spent with the Department of State as supervisor of administrative and computer planning. In their retirement, Art and Kay enjoyed traveling throughout the country and beyond - moving permanently to Fort Myers, where they spent their leisure time serving in several capacities within the church community of St. Columbkille. Art was also a member of the Fort Myers chapter of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post of Fort Myers. Funeral services will be held in St. Joan of Arc Church in Menands on Saturday, March 9, at 10 a.m. with visitation prior to the Mass from 9 - 10 a.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie immediately following. Those who wish to honor Art's memory may make a donation to any Veterans association or a charity of their choosing. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Funeral Home McVeigh Funeral Home

