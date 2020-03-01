Mickel, Arthur ALBANY Arthur Mickel, 82, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Hudson Park Nursing Home. Born in Albany, Arthur was the son of the late Austen and Minnie (VanBuren) Mickel; and beloved brother of Virginia (Dominic) Spenziero, Ronald Mickel and the late Robert Burns, Gloria, Ralph and little Austen Mickel and Ella (Burns) Miller and Irving Coffin. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, in the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Relative and friends are invited and may also call at the funeral home on Tuesday after 9 a.m. Interment in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Valatie.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020