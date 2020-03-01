Arthur Mickel (1937 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Mickel.
Service Information
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY
12208
(518)-482-2698
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mickel, Arthur ALBANY Arthur Mickel, 82, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Hudson Park Nursing Home. Born in Albany, Arthur was the son of the late Austen and Minnie (VanBuren) Mickel; and beloved brother of Virginia (Dominic) Spenziero, Ronald Mickel and the late Robert Burns, Gloria, Ralph and little Austen Mickel and Ella (Burns) Miller and Irving Coffin. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, in the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Relative and friends are invited and may also call at the funeral home on Tuesday after 9 a.m. Interment in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Valatie.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.