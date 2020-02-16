|
Marrow, Arthur N. Jr. HALFMOON Arthur N. Marrow, Jr., 88 of Martindale court, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1931, and was the son of the late Arthur and Dora Rudy Marrow. He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served honorably from 1951 - 1955. Art retired from Entrust Data Card Co. in Albany where he had been a computer technician for many years. He had been an active communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. He was a member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion. Art enjoyed fishing, traveling and all sports. He was an avid N.Y. Mets fan. He was the husband of June K. Bourret Marrow, whom he married on August 14, 1999; he was the brother of Joseph (Christie) Marrow and the late John Marrow, David (Jane) Marrow, Barbara Hanna and James (Lillian) Marrow; stepfather of Mark (Nancy) Glodich and Nancy Glodich; grandfather of Amy and Heather and his blended family, Melissa, Robert, Justin, Kaci and Justin; great-grandfather of Khloe; uncle to several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Frances Dworak Marrow; and his daughter Monica; and is also survived by two daughters. A funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Crescent where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A calling hour will be from 8:45 - 9:45 a.m., Wednesday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, N.Y. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020