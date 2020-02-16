Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Rt. 9
Clifton Park, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Crescent, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Marrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur N. Marrow Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur N. Marrow Jr. Obituary
Marrow, Arthur N. Jr. HALFMOON Arthur N. Marrow, Jr., 88 of Martindale court, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1931, and was the son of the late Arthur and Dora Rudy Marrow. He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served honorably from 1951 - 1955. Art retired from Entrust Data Card Co. in Albany where he had been a computer technician for many years. He had been an active communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. He was a member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion. Art enjoyed fishing, traveling and all sports. He was an avid N.Y. Mets fan. He was the husband of June K. Bourret Marrow, whom he married on August 14, 1999; he was the brother of Joseph (Christie) Marrow and the late John Marrow, David (Jane) Marrow, Barbara Hanna and James (Lillian) Marrow; stepfather of Mark (Nancy) Glodich and Nancy Glodich; grandfather of Amy and Heather and his blended family, Melissa, Robert, Justin, Kaci and Justin; great-grandfather of Khloe; uncle to several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Frances Dworak Marrow; and his daughter Monica; and is also survived by two daughters. A funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Crescent where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A calling hour will be from 8:45 - 9:45 a.m., Wednesday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, N.Y. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
Download Now