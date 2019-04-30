Relyea, Arthur "Sonny" Jr. CLARKSVILLE Arthur "Sonny" Relyea Jr. passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2019. Born in Voorheesville in 1940, he was the son of the late Arthur and Mable Relyea. He is survived by Shirley, his devoted wife of 58 years; his sons, Randy (Christina) and Rick (Christine), and 10 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Penny. He was the oldest of 10 children and is survived by his siblings, Tony (Lilian) Relyea, Carol Ingleston, Linda (Kevin) Schenmeyer, Pat (Doug) Ives, and Paul (Janice) Relyea. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mabel, Jim (Doris), John, and Julie (Bob) Lee. He spent his life as a carpenter and was always happy to lend anyone a hand. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and lover of the outdoors for his entire 78 years, from trapping fur in the swamps as a kid to striper fishing on the Hudson River last summer with his nephew Mike. He proudly raised an enormous garden each year and enjoyed sharing his fruits and vegetables with friends and family. He loved telling his stories and laughing at ours. He was an inspiration to us all. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Voorheesville from 1 - 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 2. Interment will follow in the Onesquethaw Cemetery in Clarksville. For those who wish, memorial contributions to the Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box E, Clarksville, NY 12041-0029 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2019