Stein, Arthur Robert ALBANY Arthur Robert Stein, age 48, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, after an intense battle with metastatic melanoma at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born on July 10, 1970, at Einstein Medical Center in the Bronx, Arthur grew up in Rockland County with his parents, Frank (predeceased) and Linda Stein along with sisters, Marla and Elena. Arthur graduated from North Rockland High School in 1988 and then from SUNY New Paltz in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He also earned a master's degree in political science from the University of Akron in 1999. Since 2001, Arthur worked for New York State Civil Service. He made Albany his home and was much loved by his friends and his local work family. Arthur also had a passion for politics, enjoyed photography, music, and was an avid Yankees fan. Arthur is survived by his mother, Linda Stein of Green Valley, Ariz.; sisters, Marla Stein and Elena Sassard; and brother-in-law Jack. He was laid to rest in the New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur's memory (specific for melanoma research) may only be mailed to: , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Please write melanoma research in the memo line. For more information about Arthur, or to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 4, 2019