Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Robert Stein. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Send Flowers Obituary

Stein, Arthur Robert ALBANY Arthur Robert Stein, age 48, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, after an intense battle with metastatic melanoma at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born on July 10, 1970, at Einstein Medical Center in the Bronx, Arthur grew up in Rockland County with his parents, Frank (predeceased) and Linda Stein along with sisters, Marla and Elena. Arthur graduated from North Rockland High School in 1988 and then from SUNY New Paltz in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He also earned a master's degree in political science from the University of Akron in 1999. Since 2001, Arthur worked for New York State Civil Service. He made Albany his home and was much loved by his friends and his local work family. Arthur also had a passion for politics, enjoyed photography, music, and was an avid Yankees fan. Arthur is survived by his mother, Linda Stein of Green Valley, Ariz.; sisters, Marla Stein and Elena Sassard; and brother-in-law Jack. He was laid to rest in the New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur's memory (specific for melanoma research) may only be mailed to: , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Please write melanoma research in the memo line. For more information about Arthur, or to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit







Stein, Arthur Robert ALBANY Arthur Robert Stein, age 48, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, after an intense battle with metastatic melanoma at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born on July 10, 1970, at Einstein Medical Center in the Bronx, Arthur grew up in Rockland County with his parents, Frank (predeceased) and Linda Stein along with sisters, Marla and Elena. Arthur graduated from North Rockland High School in 1988 and then from SUNY New Paltz in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He also earned a master's degree in political science from the University of Akron in 1999. Since 2001, Arthur worked for New York State Civil Service. He made Albany his home and was much loved by his friends and his local work family. Arthur also had a passion for politics, enjoyed photography, music, and was an avid Yankees fan. Arthur is survived by his mother, Linda Stein of Green Valley, Ariz.; sisters, Marla Stein and Elena Sassard; and brother-in-law Jack. He was laid to rest in the New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur's memory (specific for melanoma research) may only be mailed to: , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Please write melanoma research in the memo line. For more information about Arthur, or to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.