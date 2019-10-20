Carman, Arthur Roy RENSSELAER Arthur Roy Carman, 87 of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, October 17, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home in Troy following a period of declining health. Arthur was born in Baldwin, N.Y. on February 4, 1932 a son of the late Clarence and Lillian (Johnson) Carman. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army. Arthur was employed for many years as a warehouse manager for Stonewill Plastics in Mineola, N.Y. Dad was a dedicated and loving father and husband. He will be in our hearts forever. He was predeceased by his wife, Edna (Brooks) Carman in 1998. Arthur leaves behind his son, Wayne A. Carman of Rensselaer; his daughter Debra L. Carman (William) of Patchogue; his brother, David Carman (Joan) of Schenevus. The Carman family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the entire staff of Van Rensselaer Manor for the love and devotion given to their father. A special thanks to A1, A3 and B2. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday in Pinelawn Memorial Park, 2030 Wellwood Avenue, Farmingdale, NY. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019