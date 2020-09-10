Bartlett, Arthur T. ALBANY Arthur Thomas Bartlett passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the age of 90. Art was a native of Albany and a South Ender for 87 years until recently relocating to the Beltrone Living Center in Colonie. Art attended St. Ann's Academy and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was a 65-year member of Local 106 of the International Union of the Operating Engineers. He greatly enjoyed his 27 years of employment with August Bohl Contracting. Throughout his life, Art held a deep sense of spirituality in the Catholic faith and served as a eucharistic minister at various churches and nursing facilities. After retiring, he loved volunteering at Albany Memorial Hospital, assisting at the engineer's training school, reading, traveling with his wife, brother-in-law Frank Travis, and his late wife Joan, and golfing. He was especially proud of the two holes-in-one that he achieved while out on the course. Art was the son of the late Florence and David Bartlett. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 66 years, Mary C. (Travis) Bartlett; his daughter, Patricia Sheffer; his son, Thomas (Margaret) Bartlett; and his three grandchildren, Lauren Sheffer, Kelly Bartlett, and Michael Bartlett. He is also survived by his twin brother, Joseph (Vivian) Bartlett; his sister-in-law, Ruth Occhialino; and his brothers-in-law, William Travis, Frank Travis, and John (Ruth) Travis. He was predeceased by his siblings, David Bartlett and Florence Luck; as well as his brothers-in-law, Shorty Luck and Anthony Occhialino; and his sisters-in-law, Gloria Bartlett, Anne Bartlett, Mary Travis, and Joan Travis. Uncle Art is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as several great-nieces and nephews. A private graveside burial was previously held in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Mater Christi Food Pantry or The Sisters of St. Joseph. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
