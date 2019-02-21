Parkes, Arthur W. GREENVILLE Arthur W. Parkes, 88, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the V.A. Hospital. Arthur was born in Brooklyn to the late Walter and Dorothy (Keane) Parkes. He was a U.S. Army veteran and former American Legion Commander. Arthur was predeceased by his wife Irma Slater Parkes; and daughter Deborah (Parkes) Knapp. He is survived by his son Allen Parkes and wife Dana; his grandchildren, Kara Miller, Brandon Parkes, Brittany and Rachel Knapp and several great-grandchildren. For further information and online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019