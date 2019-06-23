Raught, Arthur William TROY Arthur William Raught, 69 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on June 20, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. He was born in Waterford and was the son of Winfield and Elaine Hillman Raught. Arthur was a graduate of Waterford/Halfmoon High School and had been employed as an orderly at Eddy Nursing in Troy. He enjoyed going to the harness track in Saratoga. He is survived by his friends, Joyce Brickhouse of Troy, Michael Mahoney and Kate; and his dog Mac. The funeral service for Arthur will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy with Deacon Bob Sweeney officiating. Friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9 until 11 a.m. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019