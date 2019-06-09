Ivanoff, Ashleigh ALBANY Ashleigh Lynn Michele Ivanoff passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her home in Albany. Ashleigh was born on October 14, 1958, in Cuba, N.Y., the daughter of Roslyn Maloney Ivanoff and Boris (Brian) Ivanoff. She was wry, funny and sweet, caring, and deeply devoted to her family and friends. She attended Mills School in Klamath Falls, Ore., and The Oak Grove School in Fargo, N.D. before attending North Dakota State University in Fargo. Plagued by chronic health problems, Ashleigh's compassion always rose to the fore and she never failed to care for those less well than herself. She was an amazing family member, keeping us all connected and feeling very loved. She leaves behind her mother, Roslyn Ivanoff of Tuckahoe, N.Y.; beloved aunt Lorna and cousin Chris Catullo; her brother Nicholas Ivanoff and sister-in-law Lilas Komeyli Ivanoff of Bodega Bay, Calif.; sister Andre Ivanoff and brother-in-law Philip Kahn of New York, N.Y.; and nephews, Alexander and Andrew Ivanoff Kahn of Singapore and New York City respectively. The spirit now suffices her for whom the world was not enough. Rest in peace, our dear and precious Ashleigh Lynn. Our family would like to acknowledge and thank her longtime friend for all the help and support he gave to her. Celebrations of life, shared with her father Brian Ivanoff, who passed on April 9, 2019, will take place in Bodega Bay, Calif. and in Westchester. A private interment ceremony will be held, where Ashleigh will rest next to her beloved father in Fairmont Memorial Park in Spokane, Wash. To leave Ashleigh's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from June 9 to June 12, 2019