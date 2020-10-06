1/1
Ashok Mirpuri
1946 - 2020
Mirpuri, Ashok SCHENECTADY On October 3, 2020, our dearest Ashok left us today to join his loving mother, Rukmani Kishinchand and his beloved father, Kishinchand but his loving brother and sisters are here to fan the flames of his wonderful memories that will always be with brother Manu and sisters, Laju, Maya and Padu. Ashok began his journey through life on October 23, 1946, in India until he joined the family business in Vietnam in 1963, at the age of 16. After a short stop in Hong Kong, he ventured to New York City in 1971, where he began a wonderful opportunity as a Hong Kong tailor, which took him through almost half the United States and their wonderful cities. Then, finally in March 1974, I met my hero, while he was traveling through Long Island. On November 13, 1975, while it was pouring rain, I was blessed and honored to be his Kathleen (aka DeeDee), and he my brave husband. Kathleen Sienkiewicz became Mrs. Mirpuri. Islip, Long Island was wonderful, but in 1981, Ashok moved his Islip International Boutique to become Paisa Miser at 163 Jay St., Schenectady, where he had flourished among all his neighbors whom he loved so deeply; and he and Paisa Miser gained fame; so many from the entire Capital District have been to or heard of Paisa Misers. I called him the mayor of Jay Street. Ashok has his beloved Geetu Sharma to help him on his final journey, his niece, but really and truly his daughter and her devoted husband Muktak Sharma, and his loving nephew, Mahesh Mirpuri. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the calling hours which will be on Wednesday, October 7, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted on Thursday.




Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
