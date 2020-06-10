Aspasia Papadatos "Bessie" Sandalakis
Sandalakis, Aspasia "Bessie" Papadatos CLIFTON PARK Aspasia "Bessie" Papadatos Sandalakis, 91, passed away from natural causes on June 8, 2020. Bessie is survived by her children, Manousos "Manny" Sandalakis of Clifton Park, Regina (James) Leach of Clifton Park and Theodore Sandalakis of Charlotte, N.C.; three grandchildren, Andrew Leach of San Francisco, (Surabhi), John Leach of Somerville, Mass., and Eric Leach of Charlotte, N.C. She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Sandalakis. Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. Memorial contributions may be made in Bessie's memory to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 10, 2020.
