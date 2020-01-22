Stamoulis, Athanasios LATHAM Athanasios Stamoulis, 78, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, at home with his family. Athanasios is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Stavroula; children, Maria and Gerasimos; sister Helen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 107 Clinton St., Schenectady. Interment will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 22, 2020