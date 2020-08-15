Ciavattini, Attilio "Art" SCHENECTADY Attilio "Art" Ciavattini, 103, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital on Thursday, August 13 2020. Born in Martins Creek, Pa., Art was a mason and a builder who built and co-owned Oxford Heights Apartments in Guilderland. He was an Army veteran of World War II, a member of the Harris Bay Yacht Club and a communicant of St. Anthony's Church. Husband of the late Rose Campriello, he was also predeceased by his sister-in-law Clara Getty; and niece Amy Ricci. Art is survived by his niece, Kathleen Getty; nephew Paul Ricci; and great-nephew Matthew (Courtney) Ricci. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 18, at 9 a.m. in the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan Street. Entombment will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Mausoleum, Niskayuna. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com