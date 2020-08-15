1/
Attilio "Art" Ciavattini
Ciavattini, Attilio "Art" SCHENECTADY Attilio "Art" Ciavattini, 103, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital on Thursday, August 13 2020. Born in Martins Creek, Pa., Art was a mason and a builder who built and co-owned Oxford Heights Apartments in Guilderland. He was an Army veteran of World War II, a member of the Harris Bay Yacht Club and a communicant of St. Anthony's Church. Husband of the late Rose Campriello, he was also predeceased by his sister-in-law Clara Getty; and niece Amy Ricci. Art is survived by his niece, Kathleen Getty; nephew Paul Ricci; and great-nephew Matthew (Courtney) Ricci. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 18, at 9 a.m. in the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan Street. Entombment will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Mausoleum, Niskayuna. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Funeral services provided by
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
