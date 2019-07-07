Beaver, Audrey LATHAM Audrey Hudson Buckley Morrow Beaver passed away on July 5, 2019, at the age of 90. She was raised in Groton, Conn. She married John Richard Morrow in 1948 and they had two children: Glen Earl and Stephen Mark. John Richard died in a car crash in 1955. In 1957, Audrey met and married Henry "Hank" Joseph Beaver, a widower who had a son, Mark Steven. Two more sons were born, Martin Scott in 1958, and Brian David in 1964. Audrey worked as a court stenographer and then as an administrative assistant for the State Board of Elections. Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. Funeral arrangements on July 13th to follow.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019