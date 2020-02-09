Aransky, Audrey D. ALBANY Audrey D. Aransky, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Cohoes on February 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Alice (Dufort) Markham. Audrey grew up in Watervliet and attended Watervliet High. At the age of 16, she began working at Albany Felt Company and remained a loyal asset to the business until her retirement in 1974. In her free time she enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and more recently to Saratoga Racino where she could be found sitting at one of her many favorite slot machines. When not winning big, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Audrey is survived by her son Frank (Joyce) Aransky of Averill Park; her grandchildren, Christine Aransky (Seth Reiter) of Wynantskill, Frank (Jennifer) Aransky Jr. of Ohio, and William Aransky of Averill Park; her great-grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan Angrisano (Andrew Coli), Frank III, Brooklyn, Aubrey, and Bodhi Aransky; her siblings, John (late Pat) Markham of Wynantskill, Gail (late Jim) Markham of West Sand Lake, and Ed (Linda) Markham of Watervliet, as well as by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, the late Frank Aransky, who passed away in July of 2002; and her three siblings, Marie, Bobby and Jean. Funeral services for Audrey will be held privately. Those who wish to remember her in a special way may consider a donation to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020