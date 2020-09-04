Pallone, Audrey D. ALBANY Audrey D. Pallone, 88, of Albany passed away September 3, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. She was predeceased by her parents, Jacob J. Shippey and Agnes M. Warner; also by her husband, James Berton Pallone. She is survived by her son, James T. Pallone; her brother, Jacob "Sonny" Shippey; several nephews; and close friends, Irene, Carol and Sandy. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Frederick Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave, Albany. Masks required. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com
