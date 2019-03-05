Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Davis. View Sign

Davis, Audrey ROUND LAKE Audrey Davis, 80 of Covel Avenue, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at her residence after a long hard-fought illness. Born in Toledo, Ohio, Audrey was the daughter of the late Kenneth B. and Audrey Keyzer Davis. The Davis family moved to Poestenkill when Audrey was two and she resided there until 2011 when Hurricane Irene removed half of her home. Round Lake then became her home. Audrey was a graduate of the Averill Park High School, class of 1956 and the Barbizon School of Modeling in New York City. She lived in New York and Boston for a time. Along with her brothers, Audrey was a co-owner of Audrey's Creperie in Northway Mall, she owned Kountry Kitchen in Averill Park, Baskets and Bags Gift Shop in West Sand Lake and ADJR Antiques. Audrey had a career with New York State having served as deputy appointments officer under Governor Mario Cuomo, served in various positions at the Consumer Protection Board, the Health Dept. where she was an assistant to Dr. David Axelrod and the OMRDD. Audrey owned and spent summers at her seasonal home at South Harwich, Cape Cod for 15 years. After moving to Round Lake and prior to her illness, Audrey was a member of the Women's Round Lake Improvement Society where she served as publicity chair for annual Round Lake events. She volunteered for Care Links of Southern Saratoga County and was on the Brunswick Center Advisory Committee. Audrey loved her summers on Cape Cod, the New England Patriots, cooking, antiquing, reading and traveling throughout the U.S. and other countries. Audrey was the sister of the late Kenneth B. "Pete" Davis Jr., Frederick (Bobi) Davis and Sandra (Thomas) Stiles. Survivors include her brother Ralph "Mike" Davis (Nancy) of Watervliet; nine nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and nephews, and a great-great-nephew; and her feline companion Lacey. Audrey would like to thank the staff at NYOH for their loving care and especially Dr. Lawrence Garbo for the years he put up with her. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. A private burial will be held in the Brookside Cemetery, Barberville in the future. Audrey requested donations in her memory be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Visit







