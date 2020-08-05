Ellowitz, Audrey COOPER CITY, Fla. Audrey Ellowitz, 83, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, after a long illness. Audrey was a generous, giving person whose life was filled with her love of family, of Judaism, and of service to the community. She served as PTA president for her children's school, chaperoned her children's field trips, and worked the concession stand at her son's Little League games. She was present at her children's school functions, including the rainiest and snowiest sporting events. She made holidays a joy by cooking her family's favorite dish (her delicious brisket), finding amusing gifts for family pets, and adding her special brand of cheerfulness. Audrey was her family's supporter and nurturer. She was the oldest daughter of Samuel and Helen Litt, who were active in their community and temple in Richmond Hills, N.Y. With Audrey and her younger siblings, Ruth and Jay, the family visited Jewish war veterans' hospitals, assembled bags of food for soldiers, and welcomed the soldiers into their home for Jewish holidays. Audrey graduated from Adelphi University and earned her M.S. degree in education at Hofstra University. She taught in New York City schools before becoming a middle school teacher at Taconic Hills Central School District. Audrey enjoyed teaching science and working with inquisitive students. She had a rewarding career at Taconic Hills and spoke fondly of her colleagues in the district. She married Harry Ellowitz, the love of her life, in 1962 and in the '70s the couple moved to Loudonville with their two young children, Debra and Andrew. Audrey and Harry were loving parents and grandparents, and their lives were enriched by their work with Temple Israel. They were both humble recipients of the Yasher Koach Award, in recognition of their outstanding community service and caring nature. Audrey continued with her volunteerism after her retirement from teaching and the untimely death of her beloved husband after 33 years of marriage. She served on Temple Israel's board of trustees and was co-chair of the temple's bingo committee. She was librarian for the Michaelson Early Childhood Center, and coordinator for the Lunch and Learn program. Her weeks alternated between reading stories to nursery-school toddlers and lining up speakers for adult-education students. She enjoyed working the temple's weekly bingo night until she was 80. Audrey was president of the Daughter's of Sarah Auxiliary, helping to improve the quality of life for the senior residents in the nursing and rehab facility. She was also a board member of the Community Coalition for Jewish Education and of the Jewish Federation's Women's Philanthropy. She made it all look easy. Audrey cherished her summer trips with her sister and best friend Ruth Lipman. Among her favorites was an Alaskan cruise and a bus trip to the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone. For Audrey, the location was less important than spending time with her sister. Audrey was the proud grandmother of Alyssa Schienberg, Hannah Ellowitz, Isaac Ellowitz, and Damien Ellowitz. She was a loving and thoughtful grandma and played a big role in their lives. Audrey was an avid reader and influenced her granddaughter's love of reading by suggesting books to read. Soon they were taking regular trips to Barnes and Noble, with their afternoons capped off with a Starbuck's skinny mocha frappuccino. Audrey proudly talked about her grandson's Red Sox blog, and she traveled to Florida to attend her grandchildren's musicals and to spend time with them. She was delighted when the family threw her a milestone birthday party. Her eyes lit up while she was watching the homemade video, filled with decades of her pictures set to music. In addition to her grandchildren, Audrey is survived by her daughter, Debra Schienberg; her son, Dr. Andrew Ellowitz (Dr. Danelle Kutner); her sister, Ruth Lipman; her brother, Jay Litt (Mayra), and other family members. Audrey was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Helen Litt; her husband, Harry Ellowitz; and her in-laws, Anna and Theodore Ellowitz; sister-in-law Ruth Ellowitz; and son-in-law David Schienberg. Private funeral services will be graveside in the Temple Israel Cemetery due to the pandemic. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com