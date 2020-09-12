1/
Audrey Evans
Evans, Audrey COLONIE Audrey Evans passed away peacefully embraced by her wonderfully supportive family on September 11, 2020. Audrey was the daughter of the late Mary and Richard Evans. She graduated from SUNY Oneonta where she obtained her bachelor's degree and met her amazing college family. She continued her education and received her master's degree from SUNY Albany. Her career included working with many dedicated colleagues as a statistician for Sterling Winthrop Drug Inc. and Omnicare Clinical Research Inc. and as a research scientist for the N.Y.S. Department of Health. Her fun job was teaching dance, starting out as an assistant teacher for Robin's Academy of Dance and Exercise and as a teacher for 20 plus years at The Dance Experience. Dance and her dance families gave Audrey much joy. She also had her exercise family with whom she spent many fun nights. Along with spending time with all of her cherished families during the '90s, she was a member of The United Order of True Sisters Abigail #3 holding various roles within the organization and serving as president for two years. Audrey was the sister of Diane (Gary) Pope, Mary (Harold) Bearder, Richard Evans, David (Paula) Evans, Joseph Evans (Cheryl Rockwell), Timothy Evans, Daniel (Susan) Evans and Dawn Evans; aunt to several awesome nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and a grandnephew; and related to incredible aunts, uncles and cousins. Her extended family includes Joan Dembinski and members of the Timmany family, Kathy, Janell and Jackie. Services will be private. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Nassau. If you wish to make a donation in Audrey's memory, it may be made to the Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY, 12833. Online condolences may be offered at wjrockefeller.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
