Audrey Evans
Evans, Audrey COLONIE Audrey Evans passed away peacefully embraced by her wonderfully supportive family on September 11, 2020. Audrey was the daughter of the late Mary and Richard Evans; sister of Diane (Gary) Pope, Mary (Harold) Bearder, Richard Evans, David (Paula) Evans, Joseph Evans (Cheryl Rockwell), Timothy Evans, Daniel (Susan) Evans and Dawn Evans; and aunt to several awesome nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and a grandnephew. Services will be private. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Nassau. If you wish to make a donation in Audrey's memory, it may be made to the Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY, 12833. Online condolences may be offered at wjrockefeller.com




Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
5 entries
September 12, 2020
My condolences to your family. Audrey was a great loving and caring person to all around her. I only knew you for a few years that we worked together. But, I will always remember the conversations and advice. You will truly be missed. Sleep in peace. Ebony W.
Ebony W
Coworker
September 12, 2020
So Sorry for your loss! Audrey was a wonderful nice, loving ,fun person.! She always was laughing ,smiling and happy! Loved being with her family!

She will be missed!
Love you all!
Cecilia Geocos
Cecilia Geocos
Friend
September 12, 2020
So sad to hear this. Audrey was a beautiful person who always had a smile on her face. Worked with her at DOH. We will miss her.
Mary Hesch
Coworker
September 12, 2020
Evans family, I am so sorry and deeply saddened of the loss of your sister and my cousin, Audrey. she was a kind hearted gentle soul who would do anything for anybody. I will truly miss our get togethers and talks, and especially that wonderful laugh of hers, I will never forget the family get togethers when we would sit and fill each other in on the family goings on and what was going on in our lives. I will also miss her wit and wisdom. I will take solace in the fact that she is now up with her loving parents and other family members and in fact she is at a family gathering, but this time it's at the lord's house. God has gained another angel and I take comfort in knowing that Audrey is at peace and watching over me and her family from up above. Rest in peace my dear cousin, much love.
SUSAN J OSBORNE
Family
September 12, 2020
Richard, David and family. I knew the family very well from the heights.Audrey was young but she was always happy and was very much loved.I remember dad saying its daddles girl.Your sister is now at peace and mom and dad will show her the way
bob vanier
Friend
