Audrey Evans

Evans family, I am so sorry and deeply saddened of the loss of your sister and my cousin, Audrey. she was a kind hearted gentle soul who would do anything for anybody. I will truly miss our get togethers and talks, and especially that wonderful laugh of hers, I will never forget the family get togethers when we would sit and fill each other in on the family goings on and what was going on in our lives. I will also miss her wit and wisdom. I will take solace in the fact that she is now up with her loving parents and other family members and in fact she is at a family gathering, but this time it's at the lord's house. God has gained another angel and I take comfort in knowing that Audrey is at peace and watching over me and her family from up above. Rest in peace my dear cousin, much love.

