Evans, Audrey COLONIE Audrey Evans passed away peacefully embraced by her wonderfully supportive family on September 11, 2020. Audrey was the daughter of the late Mary and Richard Evans; sister of Diane (Gary) Pope, Mary (Harold) Bearder, Richard Evans, David (Paula) Evans, Joseph Evans (Cheryl Rockwell), Timothy Evans, Daniel (Susan) Evans and Dawn Evans; and aunt to several awesome nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and a grandnephew. Services will be private. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Nassau. If you wish to make a donation in Audrey's memory, it may be made to the Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY, 12833. Online condolences may be offered at wjrockefeller.com