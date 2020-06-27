Audrey M. Branion
Branion, Audrey M. EAST GREENBUSH Audrey M. Branion, 82 of East Greenbush, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Audrey was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Leonard V. and the late Bertha F. (Koonz) VanDuesen. She retired as a claims examiner for New York State Dept. of Labor after many years. She was a past matron and very active in the Van Rensselaer Order of the Eastern Star. She volunteered at OGS and helped with tours and directions at the Capital and the NYS Museum, she enjoyed family vacations and boating on Schroon Lake and spending time with friends in Hampton Manor playing cards or bocce ball at Onderdonk park. Survivors include two sons, William Branion III, Michael (Christine) Branion; brother James VanDuesen; sister Margaret Stammel; three grandchildren, William Jr., Sam, Madison; and great-granddaughter Charley. She was predeceased by her husband Willam H. Branion; brother Leonard VanDuesen; sisters, Dorothy VanDuesen, Florence Weekly, Delores VanDuesen, Joan Nerney Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral following social distancing guidelines Monday, 11 a.m., at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpk., Rensselaer. or Via Zoom Link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88093531131. Interment will be in New Rural Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home following social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Audrey's name to a charity of the donor's choice.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Service
11:00 AM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
29
Service
11:00 AM
Via Zoom Link
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
