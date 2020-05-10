Diacetis, Audrey Mae RAVENA On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Audrey Mae Diacetis, died peacefully at the age of 96. The oldest of four children, Audrey or Maude, as she was known by her family and friends, was born on December 12, 1923, to Anna and Walter Fieseher. She married her high school sweetheart, Christopher Diacetis in 1949 at St. Patrick's Church in Ravena. Together they raised two children, Diane and Christopher John. Audrey was proudest of the family she raised and of her time served in the Navy during World War II. Stationed in Baltimore, Md. for two years, she loved to reminisce about her time in the service. Growing up as a child in the Great Depression, she never forgot or took for granted how her parents loved and provided for their family during that time. Audrey and her sisters, Shirley and Edith, who were affectionately known as the "Golden Girls," and "Brud," George, were an inseparable team that looked out for each other for all of their lives. Audrey came to live at the Teresian House in 2016 after suffering a stroke. She maintained her strong faith and continued to be a smiling and happy person, always appreciative of the care she received there. She reminded us often that she considered herself a very lucky woman for the many friends she had and for the family that loved her. A special thank you to the staff at the Teresian House who took great care of Audrey. They are a dedicated group of caregivers and we are forever thankful to all of them. Audrey was predeceased by her husband and her son; her sister Shirley Arceneaux; and her brother George Fieseher. She is survived by her daughter Diane Sgroi; her youngest sister, Edie Cox from Slingerlands; three grandchildren, Matthew, Carleen and Christopher (Maria); and great-grandchildren, twins, Lilia and Charlie Sgroi. A private graveside funeral service was held for the immediate family. In honor of Audrey, please extend a kindness for a friend or neighbor, sing at the top of your lungs or have a handful of jelly beans, knowing it would have made her happy. Donations in her memory may be made to the Teresian House or the Albany City Mission.