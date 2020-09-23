McMillen, Audrey CLARKSVILLE Audrey McMillen, 92, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Born in Cicero, N.Y. on January 23, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Amanda (Labour) Domermuth. A devoted wife and mother, Audrey delighted in spending time with her family and entertaining for the holidays. She enjoyed going for long rides and taking trips to Maine. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Earl W. McMillen; and children, Earl McMillen Jr., Eileen Shellenberger, Dean and Kevin McMillen. Survivors include her children, Barbara Loveday, Roger McMillen (Nancy), Patricia VanAlstyne (Gary), Mark McMillen (Joelle) and Gail VanAlstyne (Larry); daughters-in-law, Shiela and Sandy McMillen; son-in-law, Jim Shellenberger; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey's memory may be made to Clarksville Community Church or Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Co. and Rescue Squad. applebeefuneralhome.com