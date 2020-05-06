Tarullo, Audrey GUILDERLAND Audrey Tarullo, 68, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Zeb Charlebois and Anne Wood. Audrey worked at Trustco Bank and Eber Brother's Warehouse. She loved playing Bingo and other games with her community friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, Marissa and Sarah. Audrey loved having Sunday dinners with Sally and Jimmy. She enjoyed lunches with Betty Ann. She was a dear friend to so many. She was a dear mother to Chris Tarullo (Lisa); and loving grandmother to Marissa and Sarah Tarullo. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was predeceased by her loving sisters, Marilyn Brown and Mickey Charlebois Siron (Ken). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Audrey in a special way may send donations to help for research on COVID-19 to the CDC Foundation, P.O. Box 117300, Atlanta, GA, 30368-7300. To leave a message for Audrey's family or light a candle, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 6, 2020.