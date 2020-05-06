Audrey Tarullo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tarullo, Audrey GUILDERLAND Audrey Tarullo, 68, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Zeb Charlebois and Anne Wood. Audrey worked at Trustco Bank and Eber Brother's Warehouse. She loved playing Bingo and other games with her community friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, Marissa and Sarah. Audrey loved having Sunday dinners with Sally and Jimmy. She enjoyed lunches with Betty Ann. She was a dear friend to so many. She was a dear mother to Chris Tarullo (Lisa); and loving grandmother to Marissa and Sarah Tarullo. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was predeceased by her loving sisters, Marilyn Brown and Mickey Charlebois Siron (Ken). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Audrey in a special way may send donations to help for research on COVID-19 to the CDC Foundation, P.O. Box 117300, Atlanta, GA, 30368-7300. To leave a message for Audrey's family or light a candle, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved