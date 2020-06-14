Bohl, August C. DELMAR August C. Bohl, 58, passed away on June 11, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady following a brief visit. Born February 2, 1962, in Albany to Herb and Lorraine Bohl, Gus was a lifelong resident of Selkirk. As a young child, Gus was raised on the family farm, and it was during this time that his love for all nature and compassion for animals began to develop as he learned about the country way of living. As a lifelong avid reader, Gus was continually learning about all species of birds, fish, water mammals and dinosaurs to mention a few of his favorites. He loved to swim and fish, and spent a great deal of time in the Adirondacks at a family camp as a young boy and throughout his adult life. As a young man, Gus enjoyed a game of horseshoes, cards and bowling, and often partnered with his father for a friendly competition at family parties and union events. Among his varied interests, music provided great pleasure for Gus. Although he appreciated many different genres, he was a huge country fan. He spent years collecting CDs and sharing that love with friends and family from his truck. Gus worked in the family business, August Bohl Contracting for almost 30 years and was a member of Local 158 Operating Engineers. He was an active member of the Bethlehem Community Church where he found comfort and friendship among many wonderful and kind parishioners. During the last couple of years Gus challenged himself to learn to speak some Italian. It gave him a lot of satisfaction and he was very proud of that accomplishment. Gus lived his last five years at a Kenwood Manor in Delmar where he looked forward to regular outings with family and friends. Gus was predeceased by his parents, James Herbert and Lorraine Bohl. He is survived by his stepmother, Agnes Bohl. He is also survived by his brother, James Bohl Jr. and his wife Helena of Virginia; his sister Linda Yurek and her husband Brad of Selkirk; and sister Deborah Bohl of Averill Park. He is survived by five nephews, including Zachary Bohl (Julia) of Viriginia, Jess Bohl (Heather) of Virginia, Devin Breen (Jill) of California, Cullen Breen (Vanessa) of Glenmont, Lucas Yurek of California; and two nieces, Brianna Sampino ( Giuseppe) of Austria, and Lorraine Meany(Pat) of New Jersey, and three grandnieces and a grandnephew. Due to the current virus pandemic, services will be held privately. The family welcomes donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204 as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.